“I don't consider myself to be a coyote"

The reality is that thousand of migrants use coyotes or polleros to reach the United States. Despite the risks, like the accident in Chiapas. The trek is increasingly difficult, and few can make it without help. The risks of hold ups, rape and death are always present. But the economic crisis sparked by the pandemic has hit the the southern part of the continent harder, and that's why we see this new wave of migration heading north. In August of 2021 alone, the US border patrol detained more than 200,000 people who had entered the country illegally. That is more than in any month of the Trump administration.