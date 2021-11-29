How to topple a dictator

It is practically impossible for Maduro and his thugs to accept those conditions. Why? They would immediately lose power, and many could wind up in foreign prisons. And Leopoldo López knows it. “The main reason that Maduro remains in power is that he continues to receive support from powerful countries that are very active in promoting the expansion of authoritarian rule around the world,” he told the Oslo Freedom Forum. Mentioning countries like Iran and Russia, he added that dictatorships “feed each other, help each other, learn from their lessons. And they have learned how to repress street protests.”