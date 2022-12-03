It's time for GOP to decide if it is serious about attracting Latino voters

It is clear that after three cycles– 2018, 2020, and 2022– of seeing voters of color turned off by the GOP’s divisive rhetoric that they have only succeeded at scaring voters of color, such as Hispanics, who vote Democrat at a 2-1 rate. The GOP’s schizophrenic strategy will not work. They continue to pump millions of dollars into immigrant attacks, and hope that running a few Latino GOP candidates will win them votes, while their party leaders fail to speak out against hate speech and xenophobia.