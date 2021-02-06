"We won't stop"

It’s a new day. Trump is finally gone. Biden is going fast. Immigrants are welcome here.

On day one, Biden announced eight immigration-related executive actions: ending the Muslim and African bans; reinstating DACA; ending border wall construction; imposing a 100-day moratorium on deportations; putting in place interim enforcement priorities that are narrow; beginning the wind-down of Remain in Mexico (MPP); extending DED for Liberians so they can apply for permanent status under legislation passed last year; and ending Trump’s attempts to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count for purposes of congressional representation.

I literally tear up as I name-check these changes. Every one of them represents years of tireless struggle. Every one of them represents a huge victory.

In addition to the executive orders, Biden-Harris introduced a sweeping legislative proposal centered on pathways to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. The bill received a great deal of press attention, with skeptical reporters focused not on its bold and progressive provisions, of which there are many, but on its viability. How can you get 60 votes in the Senate if you need 10 Republicans? Isn’t this just a message bill? Are House Democrats going to take up something so controversial when their majority is threatened in two years?

The proposed legislation represents the unity position of the Democratic coalition. Immigration used to scare and divide Democrats. Rahm Emanuel in 2007 warned Democrats to steer clear of immigration, calling it a “third rail issue.” No more. It’s a matter of when, not if. When Democrats have enough power in Congress to legalize 11 million, they will.

But right now, Democrats have the slimmest of majorities. Will Republicans help out and forge a bipartisan compromise? Let’s be realistic. The GOP is now the party of Trump, power, plutocracy and racism. Many won’t even admit that Biden won fair and square. They want power not progress. Democrats will have to go it alone if they want to produce change that changes lives.

Democrats have a one vote majority in the Senate. How to translate 51 votes into a legalization victory when Republicans are opposed? If Democrats get fed up enough with Republican obstruction, they will end or reform the Senate filibuster. If not, how can Democrats make progress with 51 votes in a Senate that normally requires 60 votes to approve legislation? They could use “reconciliation” - a legislative procedure that permits select bills to pass the Senate by 51 votes - to approve a legalization for as many millions as we can.

Since it’s likely that a big economic package will be moving forward in the spring, it just might work to include immigrants essential to our economic recovery - Dreamers, TPS holders, farm workers and other essential workers. It won’t be easy, it’s not a sure thing, but if we fight hard and make the case, we just might put millions on pathways to permanent legal status and citizenship.

It’s worth noting why Biden and the Democratic coalition are making immigration such a priority: 1) Trump’s nativism backfired with the majority of the public; public support for immigrants and immigration has never been stronger; 2) immigration as an electoral wedge issue has lost its edge, as Republican attacks are running into stronger public support for immigrants; 3) the pro-immigrant movement has changed the terms of the debate, with the deter - detain - deport model of the past giving way to a good governance approach predicated on the belief that immigrants are us; and 4) as a seasoned legislator, Biden has a deft touch when it comes to locating the sweet spot that unifies the progressive and moderate wings of the Democratic coalition.