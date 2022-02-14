Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed

He was masked, and had placed a plastic divider between him and the back seat. Before getting into the car, the app had asked if I had a mask. A “no” would have left me on the street. With so many precautions, it would have been difficult for him or I to infect the other with Covid. But even so, neither of us knew the most important fact: I did not know whether he was vaccinated and he did not know whether I was. We both ran the risk, and that's how I went to dinner.