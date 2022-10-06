What can we learn from Patagonia’s CEO on aligning success and social impact?

Assessing Patagonia as a company through a YBM lens, one could measure its valuable contributions to society and justify its reputation as one of the world’s most responsible companies. Going beyond being an outdoor designer gear maker, Patagonia has integrated its promise of sustainability into the company’s DNA. And that is something that companies will do well by paying close attention to and following suit. By understanding the challenges your industry faces, and the negative environmental consequences of your industry, you can actually build a better and more profitable business. A sustainable business not only works to improve the planet, but it lasts beyond a lifetime.