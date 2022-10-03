The indomitable border

There's little that can be done to stop so many migrants from leaving their countries. To invest in the development of the south, even with the best of intentions, will take years to show results. Facing that humanitarian crisis, the United States continues to show it has the economic capacity to accept the new arrivals. A recent New York Times report told the story of a Venezuela migrant to arrived in Washington DC with nothing in July and now has a job that pays him up to $700 a week. That's the kind of personal stories that are told again and again in Latin America and fuel the ideal of ' The American Dream.'