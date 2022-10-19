Only a bipartisan deal this year can save the Dreamers

However, this group of young immigrants who came here as children are in imminent danger of being stripped of their immigration protections, including the ability to work and drive legally, now that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that DACA is unlawful and sent it back to anti-immigrant Judge Andrew Hanen. One thing is clear, Judge Hanen is no friend of the immigrant community and is likely to act harshly against the DACA program as he has done in the past.