Heat that kills

I admit that air conditioning bothers me a lot. I can't stand it. I prefer to sweat at night, and open the car windows. Its noise is as bothersome as a mosquito buzzing near my ear, and there's nothing more uncomfortable than to enter a freezing space in the summer. Stores, movies, restaurants, those are my frozen hells. My biggest family fights, I confess, are over the air conditioning. When I pass a thermostat I turn it up or off, and the rest of the family turns it on again or down. And in the office, where it feels like Alaska, you will see me wearing a sweater almost the whole day. I grew up without air conditioning in Mexico City, where heat and cold are regulated like in any other high altitude city: putting on and taking off layers of clothes.