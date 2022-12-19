I thought about all this because of what happened recently in London to Ngozi Fulani, a Black British citizen and director of a charity organization. She had been invited to a gathering at Buckingham Palace, about violence against women, when an aide to the royal family – Lady Susan Hussey, 83 – touched her hair and asked repeatedly about her origins. Not once, but at least six times. “Where are you from … Where do you come from … What part of Africa are you from … What nationality are you … Where do you really come from .. Where do your people come from … When did you first come here?”