The dangers of negotiating with the dictator

But neither the United States nor Europe should recognize Maduro as president. Not for all the oil in Venezuela. He is, simply, a tyrant. At a time when the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has shown us the importance of moral leadership during a crisis, the United States cannot give in to the temptation to negotiate with a dictator for oil and sacrifice the future of millions of Venezuelans. We cannot forget that for the Venezuelan opposition, the United States plays a fundamental role in pushing for a democratic solution. Is President Biden really ready to sacrifice the future of Venezuela to cut a few cents off the price of gasoline?