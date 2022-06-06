The danger of coddling dictators

Some U.S. governments can't be spared, because they came down on the wrong side of history. For example, the invasion of Iraq ordered by George Bush in 2003 was completely unjustified because it never had weapons of mass destruction. More than 200,000 Iraqi civilians may have died in vain, according to the Web page IraqBodyCount.net. What's more, there have been U.S. invasions and military coups in various Latin American countries. Those were the days when the United States hypocritically divided the world into our dictators and the others.