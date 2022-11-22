Diplomats frustrated by the DEA's dark side

The purpose of the letter is obvious. The President, and his administration, require accountability on the one hand and a single point of contact on the other. History has taught us that successful foreign policy requires that the President's vision is both unified and coordinated in its implementation, rather than multiple agencies conducting their own foreign policies and pursuing more narrow objectives. It's also crucial that when the President, the Congress, or any senior official wants to know what is going on in country X, there is one responsible authority they call on to get a full and accurate picture.