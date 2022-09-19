For a world without Kings or Queens

Despite all the above, 54 countries still belong to a voluntary alliance with Great Britain, the Commonwealth, and 14 are constitutional monarchies. In those countries, the functions of the British monarch are largely symbolic. But it no longer makes sense, for example, for a country like Antigua and Barbuda to have Charles III as king. That's why its prime minister, Gaston Browne, announced a plebiscite to turn the Caribbean country into a republic within the next three years. Barbados already became a republic at the end of 2021, and there's a strong movement in Jamaica to do the same.