Lessons from 35 years on TV: be a surfer, not an anchor

I was named anchor when I was 28 years old. And not because I was the best or the worst. The network – once sinfully named the Spanish International Network, or SIN – faced a labor crisis in 1986 that almost emptied the newsroom. And I was the only male news presenter left. Since I could not read the teleprompter very well – it's harder than it seems – the great Teresa Rodríguez, who was co-presenter of the news program, used her perfect red fingernails to point to my lines on the script so I would not get lost. I learned. I got the job for a few days, which turned into months and later decades. Now I co-anchor the newscast with another incredible and brave journalist, Ilia Calderón.