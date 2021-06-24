Hispanics would benefit from an infrastructure reset

This debate is especially important to those of us in the Hispanic community, who were hit harder than most by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns. Latinos were three times as likely as white Americans to contract Covid-19, and almost twice as likely to die from it. Latino-owned small businesses had less cash on hand than others, and also saw a significantly lower approval rate for Payroll Protection Program loans. Even today, after months of recovery, Hispanic unemployment is above 7 percent – significantly higher than the rate for all workers.