Finding common ground on immigration

One of the stories that viewers will see is my own — how my family brought me to America when I was just three years old, in search of a better life; how I grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with an understanding of the importance of hard work; and how I now try to build connections that empower people to improve their own lives and futures. I know that my family’s story is unique, just as every American Dream is unique. At the same time, Common Ground is filled with tales of people who came here and made America better — and still are today. Despite broad areas of agreement, immigration laws haven’t been updated in decades and as a result, the system is holding back our communities, economy, and nation as a whole. The last time Congress approved a broad reform of our nation’s visa system was more than 30 years ago.