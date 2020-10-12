Bukele vs El Faro

In late September, Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, was in a combative mood and determined to send a clear message to local journalists gathered in the presidential palace for a nationally televised address.

After his opening statement, handpicked reporters were called upon to ask questions. Reading from their smartphones they posed what seemed like prepared launching pads for Bukele. The president quickly cued up video and screen grabs of tweets to discredit as “false” a recent investigation by the independent news outlet El Faro. Citing official prison logbooks and intelligence reports, El Faro claimed the government had secretly negotiated with members of the MS-13 street gang – considered a terrorist organization in El Salvador - a decrease in the levels of violence in exchange for electoral support and relaxed prison conditions.

President Bukele then went on to claim, without providing any evidence, that El Faro was under investigation for tax evasion and money laundering.

This isn’t the first time El Faro has been the subject of government criticism. Founded in 1998 as a digital only news site, El Faro has reported on corruption, migration, organized crime and police brutality, earning prestigious journalism awards from Columbia University, the King of Spain and the Committee to Protect Journalists.

But since Bukele swept into office in 2019, El Faro and other independent news outlets have been under increased pressure, including bans on certain reporters from presidential press conferences, defamatory articles in government-controlled media, cyber-attacks, break-ins and theft. For months, El Faro has been the target of a sweeping tax audit. Its lawyers have declined to turn over internal records to the finance ministry they say could disclose ongoing editorial decisions and individual subscriber data.

Lawmakers in Washington are paying attention. In early September, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Elliot Engel and Senator Patrick Leahy wrote to Bukele directly to express their concern about what “appears to be an effort to intimidate” El Faro. Six Republicans followed up with their own letter just a few days before Bukele’s nationally broadcast press conference calling out El Salvador’s “slow but sure departure from the rule of law and norms of democracy.”

Bukele dismissed the letters as the work of lobbyists and a small group of lawmakers. “Getting congressmen to write a letter is the easiest thing in the world,” Bukele said.

At home, Bukele enjoys overwhelming approval ratings. He was elected as a political outsider independent of the political caste that had governed El Salvador since the bloody civil war ended in the 1990s. He’s a millennial popular on social media, wears stylish leather jackets, and is seen as tough on crime and corruption.

Bukele is a key ally of President Donald Trump, who he has called “ very nice and cool.” Last year, Bukele reached an agreement with the Trump administration that will allow the U.S. to send asylum seekers from other countries to El Salvador, one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Bukele has also publicly acknowledged taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by Trump to combat coronavirus, despite warnings about its safety.

But Bukele’s attacks on a free press are symptomatic of a larger disdain for democratic institutions. In February, he deployed special forces soldiers armed with assault rifles, tactical helmets and vests into the Legislative Assembly to bully lawmakers into approving funding for security forces fighting street gangs. Then in April, Bukele defied a Supreme Court ruling striking down the detention of thousands of people for violating of the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown. Bukele’s office also released degrading photos of hundreds of prisoners who had been stripped down to their white shorts, lined up on the floor and forced to place their heads on each other’s backs.

Meanwhile, the U.S. foreign aid agency known as the Millennium Challenge Corporation is considering extending new funding for El Salvador. The MCC has already committed $277 million for legislative reforms, education, and logistical infrastructure to combat poverty.

Given Bukele’s attempts to silence critical news coverage and other authoritarian measures, Congress should hold off new funding until the intimidations against El Faro and other news outlets is put to rest.