Mexico signed a contract for 35 million CanSino vaccines with a nonexistent company

Latam Pharma’s date of incorporation is far from the only irregularity in the vaccine contract. Experts consulted by Univision Investiga pointed to several aspects of the contract with Latam Pharma that put the government of Mexico at a disadvantage. They explained that the contract was signed under Singapore law, establishes no accountability for CanSino if there are problems with manufacturing, offers no guarantee that signatories will meet their obligations, and leaves unclear the role of Latam Pharma, the company charged with packaging and distributing the vaccines in Mexico.