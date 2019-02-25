Maduro arbitrarily detains Univision team headed by Jorge Ramos

A team of journalists from Univision News, headed by Jorge Ramos, was briefly detained on Monday at the Miraflores Palace on the orders of the Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. They were later released unharmed.

Ramos was conducting an interview with Maduro who became upset with the line of questioning and ordered the seizure of the video and Univision equipment, including TV and phones, as well as the detention of the journalists.