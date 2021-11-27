Could the ruling party of Honduras ‘buy’ another election?

To obtain the bonuses in Ojojona, residents must fill out an application that is then delivered to National Party activists. Univision obtained one of the applications and the political implications are clear. People are asked questions that include how many votes are in their household, what their designated voting center is, whether or not they have obtained the new identity card needed to vote in this election, and perhaps most telling of all, what they think of the party’s mayoral candidate Aguilar.