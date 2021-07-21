Bianca Jagger calls on Daniel Ortega to open Nicaragua's prisons to inspection

In a ruthless crackdown against his political opponents prior to elections later this year, Nicaraguan authorities have detained or placed under house arrest at least 27 opposition figures in the last month and currently hold more than 140 political prisoners, including Ortega’s leading rivals who plan to run against him. He's also having journalists and activists who are critical of his government arrested, prompting accusations that, 42 years ago overthrowing Somoza, he has turned into a dictator himself.