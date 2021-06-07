The invisible border wall

“There is no public health rationale to categorically exclude asylum seekers while millions of other travelers cross the border without testing or contact tracing,” the group Physicians for Human Rights said in a statement. “Science-based public health measures can be implemented at U.S. borders that both protect the health of the American public, U.S. border officers, and communities on both sides of the border, as well as safeguard the lives of those seeking refuge and safety.”In a rare move, the UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi publicly called on the Biden administration to repeal the order . “I appeal to the government of the United States to swiftly lift the public health-related asylum restrictions that remain in effect at the border and to restore access to asylum for the people whose lives depend on it, in line with international legal and human rights obligations.”