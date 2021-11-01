'The Big Melt': stories from the frontlines of climate change



Then everybody who's ever emitted any greenhouse gases could be held responsible for any harm around the world. That would be bigger than tobacco, bigger than asbestos. It would tear the world economy apart. But, it is a stretch. And as the people behind the (Peru) lawsuit, German Watch say, they don't want to make this into a sort of a great avalanche of legal claims. They just want to make the point that you can attribute climate change to emissions, you can link them in some ways and there is growing evidence that we are to blame. The latest report from the UN panel of climate scientists (IPCC), says it is unequivocal that we're to blame for the rising temperatures that come from human emissions. A court of law uses the standard of overwhelming evidence or proof. So, the question is, can it be proven unequivocally that someone is melting a glacier on the other side of the world.