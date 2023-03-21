Florida beaches face double threat: red tide and giant floating mass of seaweed

“There are many hypotheses,” said Olascoaga. In order to grow, the sargassum needs nutrients and scientists are looking at possible sources such as the Amazon river in Brazil and the Orinico in Venezuela, as well as dust from Africa being deposited in the ocean, or burning of land . “All this is the subject of investigation. We are looking at where the nutrients are from. At the moment we don’t know,” said Olascoaga.