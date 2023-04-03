Burmese python invasion spreading in Florida and no solution in sight, study warns

One of the biggest issues is controlling the Burmese python invasion has been the difficulty of visually detecting them due to their brown and beige skin," according to the lead author of the USGS study, Jacquelyn Guzy. Nor is it easy trapping them in the vast, inaccessible wilderness of the Everglades. “Pythons do not readily enter any type of trap, occupy vast stretches of inaccessible habitat, and camouflage extremely well within the subtropical Florida environment,” she wrote.