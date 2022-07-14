Our Approach

null: nullpx
Publicado 14 Jul 2022
Administer some of Univision Communications’ philanthropic activities to advance education, health, civic engagement, and other charitable activities that promote general well-being among the Hispanic community and other underrepresented communities.

Raise and deploy funds from foundations and other entities to support the production and distribution of educational media initiatives and campaigns that align with the Foundation’s mission and impact objectives.

