Tejano
Los Chamacos addresses the break up with Jaime DeAnda
It appears that Jaime and Los Chamacos are no longer together
Univision Radio,Dec 11, 2018 – 11:07 AM EST
Rumors were swirling around the Tejano universe if Jamie Y Los Chamacos had broken up.
According to a post by Jamie De Anda, he is searching for members for his band according to a social media post. He is looking for a bajo, congas, and drummer. He had also posted that tryouts are to soon take place at a location to be announced for the "new band."
Jamie's wife, Darlene provided a little more detail in a Facebook post.
Los Chamacos minus Jamie were in Fort Worth performing with guest vocalist and accordionist Albert Canales.
On stage Los Chamacos told the crowd about the break up with Jaime DeAnda. Check out the video below.
Jaime posted to social media Monday evening thanking all of his fans for their support.