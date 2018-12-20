Travis Scott joins Maroon 5 for the big game halftime show

It has been a few months since Maroon 5 accepted to perform during the halftime show at the Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta. There have been over 50 thousand people petitioning that Maroon 5 to turn down performing at the big game on February 3rd.

Simply put, people were upset that the pop band didn't "stand on the right side of history" in support of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL player that took a knee during the national anthem to make his voice heard protesting police brutality against the African-American community.

Anyways, lets fast-forward to today with the announcement of Travis Scott taking the stage with Maroon 5 during the halftime show. We're anticipating that Scott will accept the invitation and that go full "Sicko Mode" at the stadium.

Leading up to the big event, Atlanta's very own Jermaine Dupri will be producing all of the musical acts for the free 10-day event downtown Atlanta leading up to the big game.

We hear that hip-hop stars: Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin and Lil Jon that will be kicking off private concerts in light of the big game on January 31st.

Also, Post Malone and Aerosmith will be performing at a music festival as part of the ticketed fan experience.