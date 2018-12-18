Entretenimiento
Cardi B learns to drive with James Corden in Carpool Karaoke
Let's see how this goes!
Univision Radio,Dec 18, 2018 – 11:28 AM EST
Cardi B learns to drive with James Corden on The Late Late Show. It all starts when James Corden picks up Cardi B for a carpool. On the way both of them sing hits such as "Bodak Yellow" and. "Money Bag". B tells Corden her story about how she got on the road to fame.
Things got real interesting when B hopped in the driver's seat and took on the challenging course driving Corden's SUV. We can't give it all away, you have to watch the video!