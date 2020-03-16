Wu-Tang shares guide to being clean
Catchy!
Univision,16 Mar 2020 – 12:43 PM EDT
Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan are offering tips of their own using their name to help people "protect ya neck". The group will be printing out the flyers and posting them in New York City. They're also encouraging people to use the poster for their own use.
W - Wash hands
U - Use mask properly
T - Touch nothing
A - Avoid large crowds
N - Never touch your face with unclean hands
G - Go to the hospital if you have severe symptoms