Wu Tang Clan may get own theme park

According to Jimmy Kang, the Vice President of Wu-Tang Clan says that the planned theme park will be built in Seoul, South Korea.

Kang moved to Los Angeles with his family from Korea when he was around four-years-old. He is negotiating a deal and shared the news to MassLive when they were covering his life from being a rap-show booker to a nightclub owner to the VP of Wu-Tang.

The planned theme park doesn't have an opening date and Kang had took notice the development would take him back to his home country since the first time he had migrated.