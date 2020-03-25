null: nullpx
William Dufris, the voice of 'Bob the Builder' dead at 62

25 Mar 2020 – 11:25 AM EDT

Pocket Universe Production, a company that William Dufris co-founded just announced the passing of Dufris at the age of 62.


Durfris was one of the well known voices of children's television as the voice of Bob the Builder for nine seasons. He also did voices for anime such as Appleseed, X, and two of Lupin III films.

His career started in London where he worked for BBC on different radio programs.

