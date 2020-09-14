Will Smith opens up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' mansion to renters

How about staying the night in one of Hollywood's famous 90's mansions? We're talking about the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion.

That's right, Will Smith teamed up with the owners of the famous mansion to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to mark the 30th anniversary of the sitcom.



A few lucky renters will have a run of "Will's Wing" of the mansion with access to the pool. The wing includes Will's room fit for a prince with it's own indoor basketball hoop. A royal meal served on a silver platter for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Sorry, no access to the kitchen to whip up your own cusine.)

There is one thing before you rush to the Airbnb site to start your booking. The property is only available to those who are currently living in Los Angeles County. Sorry out-of-towners. For those who are lucky, the cost of the night is $30 and it looks like those nights went pretty fast. (October 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14).



Guests will be able to wear Will's sneakers and super fly athletic wear and prepster wear (while staying in the home), spin the classics on turntables just how Dj Jazzy Jeff would do (at a high volume if you please), lace up some Jordan's and shoot some b-ball hoops in the bedroom or take a dip in the luxurious swimming pool or soak up the sun in a lounger.