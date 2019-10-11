Will Smith developing "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" spinoff

Will Smith's entertainment company, Westbrook, Inc. will be developing a spinoff of the 90's sitcom show that got Smith's career started.

Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith will be expanding the family brand beyond television and film into new media, merchandizing and technology.

While there has been rumors over a reboot or spinoff since 2015, it was reported that Smith was taking his time on shopping for a remake that fits the modern times.

"Fresh Prince of Bel Air" ran from 1990 - 1996 created by Quincy Jones and starred Will Smith, Janet Louise Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali and the late James Avery, who passed away in 2013.

Will still earns hefty amount of royalties from the show which is licensed to air in 193 territories.