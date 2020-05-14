Wildfires quickly spread in southwest Florida ordering evacuations

In the sunshine state, Florida is battling another crisis. Wildfires.

3,000 acres have burned in Collier County so far.

Firefighters are working around the clock to fight the out of control fires which shut down a 20-mile stretch of Alligator Alley. The fired burned 6 square miles of both sides of Interstate 75. Evacuations of the area were ordered for people to quickly escape. Residents of about 30 homes were affected.

An arrest has been made with the connection of the fire in the panhandle that destroyed 59 homes.

The fires quickly spread fueled by low humidity and favorable wind conditions.

"We are noticing extreme fire behavior and and an excessively high flame height," Melinda Avni, a mitigation specialist for the Florida Forestry Service, told the Naples Daily News. "We are encouraging extreme caution and for folks to stay away from the area, if at all possible."

Wind gusts of up to 30 MPH at some times will keep fueling the fire.