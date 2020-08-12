Why it is hard to find sodas right now

There's another shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic and it's not toilet paper. It's actually a soft drink. Yes, that's right Dr. Pepper has acknowledged to their fans that there is a supply shortage and they're working on getting it back onto store shelves as quickly as possible.



Some drink companies have also sounded the alarm of an aluminum can shortage including beer brewers who had to cut back on some of the beers they're selling due to the shortage.

Another reason why there's a shortage of DP is at the beginning of the pandemic, people were panic buying stocking up on loads upon loads of the beverage among other beverages. So people have their pantries lined up with boxes of the soft drink.

The American Beverage Association says that canned packages are easy to carry and store. Beverage companies are doing all they can to keep the store shelves fully stocked with product.