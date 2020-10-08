Whoopi Goldberg says 'Sister Act 3' currently in the works

According to Whoopi Goldberg, the third installment to the Sister Act franchise is currently in the works. She said that they're "working dilligently" to make Sister Act 3 happen.

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it," Goldberg revealed Tuesday to James Corden on "The Late Late Show."

"And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it."

"So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back," she added.