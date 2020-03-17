What is social distancing?

Some people just naturally want to be around people. However, we are at a point in time where things are uncertain, unreal and uncomfortable.

Many large gathering have been cancelled or postponed. It is discouraged to go out in public to anywhere that has large crowds such as the mall and even grocery stores.

A lot of restaurants have options such as take-out or delivery. Movie theatres are a place people can escape and also are practicing social distancing. It isn't recommended to go out to bars or clubs at this time. Distancing is the key to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

Staying at home is the best way to practice social distancing but if you do have to venture out try to avoid crowds. CDC recommends no gatherings more than 10 people.

Here are some tips to consider to help distance yourself:

- Cancel non-essential travel

- Don't kiss, hug and touch people

- Stand 6 feet away from anyone

- Don't go out if it isn't necessary

- Watch movies at home

- Do your taxes online

- Make dinner at home

- Use curbside or delivery if possible at grocery stores

- Take out food or use drive-thru when possible instead of dining inside

- Work from home if possible

- Consider e-learning or attend online courses when you can

- Stay home when ill

- Limit work gatherings such as meetings

- Stagger work schedules

- Limit capacity in homes and offices



