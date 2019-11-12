We get a look at the all new looking Sonic the Hedgehog

After fan outcry and a little tweaking, Sonic the Hedgehog is now less creepy in the brand new trailer released by Paramount Pictures.

The first trailer that was released, Sonic fans weren't happy with the human looking teeth and muscular body the film studio originally was going with. After a few modifications and a re-release of the trailer, the new and improved Sonic is winning fans over.







Jeff Fowler, the director of Sonic the Hedgehog had originally responded to major backlash in May when the first trailer was released to the public. With the extra work on improving the character, the film's release date was pushed back to February 14, 2020.