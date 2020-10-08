Tyra Banks reveals a Coyote Ugly sequel in the works

It's been 20 years since the first Coyote Ugly film was released. Today, Tyra Banks revealed that there is going to be a sequel to the film that was released on August 4, 2000.

"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back," Banks said Wednesday in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them... Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series." Tyra tells Kelly.