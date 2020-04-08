Tyler Perry paid for groceries for senior citizens
He is called the Atlanta Angel
Univision,8 Abr 2020 – 02:52 PM EDT
Tyler Perry is giving back to his community. The 50-year-old actor who popularized his Madea character has paid off grocery purchases for seniors shopping during the senior hour at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans.
Not long ago, Tyler gave provided a lifesaving tip to out-of-work employees at a restaurant in Atlanta. His generious $21,000 tip helped out 42 workers while picking up some food.
Tyler will also make an Easter appearance on Houston pastor's Joel Osteen's virtual easter service that will feature Kanye West and Mariah Carey as special guests.