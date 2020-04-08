Tyler Perry paid for groceries for senior citizens

Tyler Perry is giving back to his community. The 50-year-old actor who popularized his Madea character has paid off grocery purchases for seniors shopping during the senior hour at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta and 29 Winn-Dixie stores in New Orleans.



Not long ago, Tyler gave provided a lifesaving tip to out-of-work employees at a restaurant in Atlanta. His generious $21,000 tip helped out 42 workers while picking up some food.