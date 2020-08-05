Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano confirm "Who's The Boss" reboot

Big news. The nostalgic show "Who's The Boss" is getting a modern day reboot according to Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano. The two stars of the original show shared the news on their social media platforms.

The original series ran on ABC from 1984 to 1992. The plot had Danza star as a single father Tony Micelli, who had transitioned from a professional baseball player to a live-in housekeeper for Angela Bower, who was an advertising executive played by Judith Light.