Toni Braxton drops new 'Dance' video

Toni Braxton is back!

The R&B songstress is making moves in her stunning new "Dance" music video. Toni dressed in a black hoodie over her head surrounded by dancers showing off their moves in a pool of water.



The 7-time Grammy award winner is planning on dropping her 10th studio album Spell My Name which drops on August 28th. Her 10-track album has features with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. Toni is also planning an upcoming wedding with Birdman.

The track list to Spell My Name