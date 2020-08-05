Toni Braxton drops new 'Dance' video
5 Ago 2020
Toni Braxton is back!
The R&B songstress is making moves in her stunning new "Dance" music video. Toni dressed in a black hoodie over her head surrounded by dancers showing off their moves in a pool of water.
The 7-time Grammy award winner is planning on dropping her 10th studio album Spell My Name which drops on August 28th. Her 10-track album has features with Missy Elliott and H.E.R. Toni is also planning an upcoming wedding with Birdman.
The track list to Spell My Name
1. “Dance”
2. “Do It” with Missy Elliott
3. “Gotta Move On” feat. H.E.R.
4. “Fallin’”
5. “Spell My Name”
6. “O.V.E.Rr.”
7. “Happy Without Me”
8. “Saturday Night”
9. “Do It”
10. “Nothin'” (Bonus)
