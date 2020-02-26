Thousands of complaints made to FCC about big game halftime show

Families gather around the TV to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs battle it out on the turf for the big game. People invite their families and friends over and make a party out of it. One of the best enjoyments of the game are the commercials and the entertainment during the halftime show.

This year was quite different when Jennifer Lopez along with Shakira took the stage during the halftime show. Millions of people witnessed the two Latina women twirl, twerk, belly dance and wore skin tight outfits.

However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had recieved 1,312 complaints about the Super Bowl halftime show which featured the two pop queens.

People were mainly upset because the NFL didn't establish any type of warning before the start of the show.

A viewer in Utah said: "Jennifer Lopez's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show was extremely explicit and completely unacceptable for a event where families including children are watching. I had to send my children out of the room so that they weren't exposed to something they should not have seen."

A viewer in Washington state said: "My family was very excited to watch the Super Bowl tonight. "However, I was not prepared to explain to my 11 yo daughter why Jennifer Lopez was dressed so scantily or why she kept grabbing her crotch. My daughter was asking if she was feeling sick from having so much skin showing."

Someone in New York said: "The halftime show was very sexual in nature. I have never seen so many sex poses outside porn magazines. They also complained about "sexy tongue wagging" and "butt shaking."

A complaint from Wisconsin said: "What are you teaching young girls? "Dance around half naked to make men excited then claim #MeToo for harassment? It's ok to be some sexual being and shake your naked rear end and expose your crotch and dance on a pole in front of the world?"

On February 2, the day after the Super Bowl, FCC Chairman Michael K. Powell issued a statement calling the halftime broadcast a “classless, crass, deplorable stunt” and instructed the Commission to immediately began a “thorough and swift” investigation.