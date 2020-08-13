Teacher converts her truck into classroom to drive 2 hours to help one of her autistic students

APASEO EL ALTO, GUANAJUATO, MX - This is a moment showing dedication amid a pandemic. A elementary school teacher identified only by Nay drove 2 hours from her home to help a struggling autistic student with their assignment.

Nay had put in the effort on safely teaching her students one-on-one in the bed of her pickup truck that has been outfitted with chairs and a table. The photo shows the teacher sitting with her student at a distance wearing a mask. She even has disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

The photo was taken by the boy's mother and was shared to Twitter.



In Mexico, schools had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This dedicated teacher refuses to let her students fall behind.