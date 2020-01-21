Taylor Swift's mom diagnosed with brain tumor

Music superstar Taylor Swift is publically opening up about her mother, Andrea about being diagnosed with a brain tumor in an emotional interview with Variety.

The interview touches on several personal matters with Swift.

"While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor." Swift tells Variety. "And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we've ever been through with her cancer before. So it's just been a really hard time for us as a family."

This new is one of the reasons why Swift is limiting her touring schedule for her latest album "Lover."

This marks Andrea's second time battling with cancer.

"This is a year where I have to be there for my family -- there's a lot of question marks throughout the next year, so I wanted to make sure that I could go home," Swift said.

"I mean, we don't know what is going to happen. We don't know what treatment we're going to choose," Said Swift. "It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what's going on."