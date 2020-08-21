Stranger Things themed haunted drive-thru to open up in Los Angeles

Drive-Thru haunted houses are about to pop-up across the nation this October.

Netflix teamed up with Fever and Secret Cinema to debut a immersive never seen before drive-thru haunted experience featuring haunts at a central location downtown Los Angeles. It will feel like you're really there with the Hawkins kids.

The set is in 1985 and you've become a resident of Hawkins. Your adventure starts at Starcourt Mall when you're pulled inside the world of Stranger Things. So lock your doors and roll up the windows or not because your adventure awaits you.

An e-mail press release mentioned that this drive-thru experience will feature scenes from the third season of the series such as Starcourt Mall, the subterranean Russian lab and Upside Down.