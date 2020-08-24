Selena Gomez turns into chef on own cooking show

Selena Gomez admits that she loves to get down in the kitchen and has started her own show "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max. The 28-year-old songstress and actress enlists top chefs from all over the world such as Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre and Roy Choi.

The ten-episode series started on August 13 showing Selena throwing it down in the kitchen tackling some delicious dishes with virtual help from her chef guests from their own kitchens.