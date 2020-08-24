Selena Gomez turns into chef on own cooking show
Simple and tasty meals
24 Ago 2020
Selena Gomez admits that she loves to get down in the kitchen and has started her own show "Selena + Chef" on HBO Max. The 28-year-old songstress and actress enlists top chefs from all over the world such as Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre and Roy Choi.
The ten-episode series started on August 13 showing Selena throwing it down in the kitchen tackling some delicious dishes with virtual help from her chef guests from their own kitchens.
The show had been filmed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and production had precautions in place such as remote cameras inside Selena's home.
