Salma Hayek star struck meeting Eminem

What happened was that Eminem was walking offstge after his Oscar performance of "Lose Yourself" and Salma was getting ready to walk on stage. Salma was so star struck she accidently spilled water all over him. Eminem's facial expression says everything.

Salma wrote in an Instagram post with photos of the two celebrities stating her experience with running into Eminem backstage at the Oscars.

"These pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him."

“As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said ‘Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a huge fan!’ because I am!”